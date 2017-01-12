Dixon mayor meets with fellow state bicentennial planners
The Illinois Bicentennial Commission had its first meeting Thursday at the Old State Capitol in Springfield to begin planning for the state's 200th birthday on Dec. 3, 2018. Dixon Mayor Li Arellano Jr., front row fourth from the left, was appointed to the commission by Gov. Bruce Rauner last month.
