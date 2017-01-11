Developer backs out of YWCA Block proposal
Mayor Jim Landfelder says Indianapolis-based Flaherty and Collins is out, stating that they can't develop anythnig on the site that isn't less than 200 apartments. Langfelder says that for now leaves the option the Governor's office likes since it's in their area - building a park.
