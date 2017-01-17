Davis: Residents talk bad about Springfield, hampering economic development efforts

To hear Springfield Economic Development Director Karen Davis tell it, you might not exactly want to look to residents to say good things about the city, in order to get more business here. Davis, during a budget meeting before the Springfield City Council, brought that up to emphasize the need for what she calls an "elevator speech" to potential employers to sell them on the city, as a way to, in one alderman's words, "close the deal."

