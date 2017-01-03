Crime Stoppers Raises Reward for Springfield Murder
Springfield- Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is raising the reward for the December 21st murder of 19-year old Alaysia Bennett to $5,000. Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that due to the details of this crime they felt it was necessary to raise the reward in able to get the person responsible out of the community.
