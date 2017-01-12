Crime Stoppers hosting 8th annual Tri...

Crime Stoppers hosting 8th annual Trivia Night in Springfield on January 28

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is inviting central Illinois residents to test their trivia knowledge while raising money for a good cause during the Eighth Annual Crime Stopper Trivia Night on January 28. This event will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield. Teams of up to 10 will compete to win cash prizes, including a $500 prize for first place.

Springfield, IL

