Crime Stoppers hosting 8th annual Trivia Night in Springfield on January 28
Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is inviting central Illinois residents to test their trivia knowledge while raising money for a good cause during the Eighth Annual Crime Stopper Trivia Night on January 28. This event will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield. Teams of up to 10 will compete to win cash prizes, including a $500 prize for first place.
