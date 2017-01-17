Cook County residents to join in Jan....

Cook County residents to join in Jan. 21 Women's March

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Legal Record

An area just west of the U.S. Capitol building will be closed off to traffic from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 for the Women's March. At least three Rally bus coaches filled with marchers will leave Oak Park the afternoon of Jan. 20 headed for Washington D.C. The buses will drive through the night and will arrive in the morning of Jan. 21. Buses will park near a D.C. Metro line four stops away from march's starting point at the corner of Independence Ave. and 3rd St. SW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Mon WTK 7,581
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan 5 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan 2 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec 26 waypay 7
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec '16 VW Beetle 11
Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07) Dec '16 EHammarstrom 24
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC