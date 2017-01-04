Compromise should not be a dirty word in Springfield
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters after meeting with legislative leaders during veto session in Springfield, Ill., on Nov. 16, 2016. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters after meeting with legislative leaders during veto session in Springfield, Ill., on Nov. 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Mon
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec 26
|waypay
|7
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec 4
|EHammarstrom
|24
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Sarah Redding...?
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC