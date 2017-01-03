Cat Manufacturing Move Might Net 500 ...

Cat Manufacturing Move Might Net 500 Decatur Jobs

Decatur Up to 500 jobs could be coming to Decatur as part of a shifting of manufacturing by heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar. As WAND News was the first to report on Wednesday Cat is contemplating a move to shift 800 production related jobs from Aurora to Decatur and a plant in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

