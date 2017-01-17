Area Hospitals suggesting visit guidelines for Flu Season
ILLINOIS Hospitals across the state are reminding visitors that everyone plays an important role in keeping patients safe this flu season. Memorial Health System is recommending visitors to its four hospitals Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital limit their visits to only two visitors per patient.
