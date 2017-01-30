Anti-Trump rallies protest executive ...

Anti-Trump rallies protest executive orders on immigration, Affordable Care Act

Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

Local resident but native of Syria, Rasha Alahdab, wants to see her mother back home, as she recovers from surgery. But, now, Alahdab can't go, thanks she says to President Donald Trump's temporary ban on travel to countries like Syria - part of the move which also impacted refugees and immigration.

