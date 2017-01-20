2016 Was The 5th Warmest Year on Reco...

2016 Was The 5th Warmest Year on Record in Springfield

The mean temperature for 2016 at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport was 56.7 degrees. That was +3.7 degrees warmer than the average yearly mean temperature of 53 degrees.

