Wreaths Placed at Oak Ridge Cemetery
One group is ensuring that as many military veterans as they can get to have wreaths adorning their gravesites at Christmastime. The group is "Wreaths Across America," which held a ceremony at Oak Ridge Cemetery Wednesday , adorning the military memorials and other gravesites there with special wreaths, while taking a special focus this year on the women who served in the military, and how they often had to conceal their identities in order to serve - including one from Illinios in the Civil War.
