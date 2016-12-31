Work can't come too soon for some Cha...

Work can't come too soon for some Champaign streets

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The News-Gazette

White Street, one of the worst-rated roads in Champaign, is supposed to be getting a much-needed face-lift sometime in 2017 as part of a multimillion-dollar project. In an analysis of Champaign's most-recent pavement database from 2015, three sections of the well-traveled White, which connects the downtown and Campustown areas, are listed with a pavement condition index, or PCI, rating below 10 - more than any other street in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec 26 waypay 7
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec 15 VW Beetle 11
Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07) Dec 4 EHammarstrom 24
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Sarah Redding...? Oct '16 Gamer3 2
Secretary Of State Oct '16 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC