Work can't come too soon for some Champaign streets

White Street, one of the worst-rated roads in Champaign, is supposed to be getting a much-needed face-lift sometime in 2017 as part of a multimillion-dollar project. In an analysis of Champaign's most-recent pavement database from 2015, three sections of the well-traveled White, which connects the downtown and Campustown areas, are listed with a pavement condition index, or PCI, rating below 10 - more than any other street in the city.

