Thousands of Second Amendment Supporters Will March on Springfield, IL
Mark this important date on your calendar. If you need to reserve a vacation day before the end of the year - DO IT NOW! Because several pro-Second Amendment legislators lost in the recent statewide election, we will have an uphill battle when the General Assembly returns to Springfield for the new session in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec 4
|EHammarstrom
|24
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Sarah Redding...?
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|2
|Secretary Of State
|Oct '16
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Scanks who give there kids away (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Drake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC