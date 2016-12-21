Springfield police investigating December 21 shooting death

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman during the early morning hours of December 21. Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Washington at about 12:11 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police also say officers learned that a shooting victim was being taken to Memorial Hospital in a personally owned vehicle as they were responding at the scene.

