Springfield police identify 1 in December 14 shooting
Springfield police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of East Lawrence at about 10:41 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, officers found an 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
