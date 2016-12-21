Springfield police arrest 3 for theft, burglary
The Springfield Police Department says three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store Wednesday night. Springfield police say officers were dispatched to Hobb-E-Mart, located at 2875 North Dirksen Parkway, at about 8:28 p.m. for a report of suspicious people walking around the store carrying back packs.
