Social mediation: Politicians bypass press, control message

New North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, right, speaks with cabinet members on his first day of office Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at the state Capitol in Bismarck. There are 17 cabinet positions with Burgum replacing a few of the positions with new members or with people filling in for the interim during the transition from former Gov. Jack Dalrymple's administration.

