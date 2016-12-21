SIU Students Want Campuses Including Springfield Declared Sanctuaries
Student groups at Southern Illinois University are asking school leaders to declare their campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville, along with the Springfield medical school facilities, a sanctuary for students who are in the U.S. without legal permission. Brad Colwell, interim chancellor in Carbondale, says a sanctuary designation is "complex and brings with it a number of legal questions."
