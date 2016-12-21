Rauner Email: Make CPS Teachers Take ACT and Publish Results

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House chambers at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Gov. Bruce Rauner offered a "modest proposal" in 2011 to administer the ACT exam to Chicago Public Schools teachers and publish the results by printing average scores, according to a correspondence included in Mayor Rahm Emanuel's trove of recently-released emails.

