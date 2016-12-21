Members of Electoral College from Illinois to vote Monday
Electors are scheduled to meet Monday morning at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. Most have said they will vote for Hillary Clinton, who won the Illinois presidential election in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec 4
|EHammarstrom
|24
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Sarah Redding...?
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|2
|Secretary Of State
|Oct '16
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Scanks who give there kids away (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Drake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC