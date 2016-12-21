Lincoln Heart Attack Survivor Has 'He...

Lincoln Heart Attack Survivor Has 'Heart for the Kettles'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Lincoln Daily News

The 64-year-old small-business owner had the warning signs: tired and easily winded, shortness of breath, minimal feelings of discomfort around the heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Thu Fake Governor 7,580
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec 15 VW Beetle 11
Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07) Dec 4 EHammarstrom 24
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Sarah Redding...? Oct '16 Gamer3 2
Secretary Of State Oct '16 Concerned Citizen 1
Scanks who give there kids away (Oct '10) Oct '16 Drake 5
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,112

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC