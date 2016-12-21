Help for Lincolna s Tomb

Help for Lincolna s Tomb

A new surveillance system will help protect Lincoln's Tomb from vandalism and theft. Two companies, A-1 Corporate Hardware of Springfield and the Swedish-based Axis Communication, are donating the system.

