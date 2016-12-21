Gas prices surge ahead of Christmas, New Year in unusual trend
UNITED STATES GasBuddy officials say gas prices have seen their largest December rise in six years and are likely to continue rising through the holidays. "When The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced production cuts November 30, we knew we were likely to see gasoline prices rise almost immediately," says GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst, Patrick DeHaan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec 26
|waypay
|7
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec 4
|EHammarstrom
|24
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Sarah Redding...?
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|2
|Secretary Of State
|Oct '16
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC