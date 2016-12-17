Five Heart Podcast Episode 16
In this episode, they guys are joined by Corn Nation's volleyball expert Ty Peteranetz, who's stuck in Springfield, Illinois for the evening. Ty is on his way home from Columbus, Ohio where he witnessed Nebraska volleyball lose to Texas in the semifinal.
