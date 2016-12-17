Five Heart Podcast Episode 16

Five Heart Podcast Episode 16

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Corn Nation

In this episode, they guys are joined by Corn Nation's volleyball expert Ty Peteranetz, who's stuck in Springfield, Illinois for the evening. Ty is on his way home from Columbus, Ohio where he witnessed Nebraska volleyball lose to Texas in the semifinal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corn Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Thu Fake Governor 7,580
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec 15 VW Beetle 11
Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07) Dec 4 EHammarstrom 24
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Sarah Redding...? Oct '16 Gamer3 2
Secretary Of State Oct '16 Concerned Citizen 1
Scanks who give there kids away (Oct '10) Oct '16 Drake 5
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC