Democrats weigh 2018 challenge to Rau...

Democrats weigh 2018 challenge to Rauner; GOP on the attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 17, 2012, file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks in Rockford, Ill. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner sent two clear signals when he dumped $50 million into his campaign fund: The 2018 race for Illinois governor will be a rough one, and the contest starts now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) 4 hr waypay 7
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec 15 VW Beetle 11
Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07) Dec 4 EHammarstrom 24
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Sarah Redding...? Oct '16 Gamer3 2
Secretary Of State Oct '16 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,601

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC