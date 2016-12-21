CICBC encouraging blood donations through holiday season

CICBC officials say they are in need of donors from now through the end of the year, due to the decline of blood donations during the holidays. As part of an effort to recognize individuals making these donations during this time, the blood center is providing people who donate at the Springfield and Urbana donor centers with a long-sleeve "Lifesaver" T-Shirt or a $5 Starbucks gift card.

