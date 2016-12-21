CICBC encouraging blood donations through holiday season
CICBC officials say they are in need of donors from now through the end of the year, due to the decline of blood donations during the holidays. As part of an effort to recognize individuals making these donations during this time, the blood center is providing people who donate at the Springfield and Urbana donor centers with a long-sleeve "Lifesaver" T-Shirt or a $5 Starbucks gift card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ...
|Dec 15
|VW Beetle
|11
|Ursuline Academy- CLOSING after 150 years (May '07)
|Dec 4
|EHammarstrom
|24
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Sarah Redding...?
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|2
|Secretary Of State
|Oct '16
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Scanks who give there kids away (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Drake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC