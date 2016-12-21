Chatham board reprimands town president over middle finger
Trustees in a village near Springfield have reprimanded the town's president for extending his middle finger at a public meeting. A resolution approved 5-0 says Chatham President Tom Gray's conduct was "unprofessional" and will only "further divide the community."
