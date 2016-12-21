a oeFirst Nighta Offers Family-Friendly New Year

a oeFirst Nighta Offers Family-Friend...

There's a family-friendly way to ring in the new year in Springfield once again this year, and it's all in downtown Springfield. The Springfield Area Arts Council is hosting "First Night" Saturday - with live mostly family-friendly entertainment at a number of churches and other venues throughout downtown, according to council president Troy Roark.

