Business briefs: West Penn Power steps up tree trimming program
West Penn Power Co. has stepped up efforts to clear trees and other vegetation from near its power lines serving roughly 720,000 customers across a 24-county territory in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names of those responsible for building St. Pete's
|Apr 17
|RICHARD
|8
|Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07)
|Apr 15
|Debo
|9,905
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Apr 7
|Sfinx
|57
|Pokemon League
|Mar 26
|anthony1006
|1
|bar's name across from projects/where new commu... (Sep '09)
|Mar 24
|Leslie Nilsson
|30
|Pennsylvania school 10 Commandments marker to b...
|Mar 24
|Vet
|3
|E. Stella Milko- looking for information on her! (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Elva
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC