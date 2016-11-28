Laws keep most Pennsylvania police vi...

Laws keep most Pennsylvania police videos out of public view

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Dash-cam videos have fueled a national debate on police policies and tactics, but in Pennsylvania those images remain largely out of sight, thanks to state laws that give law enforcement broad power to keep out of public view anything considered to be investigative material. A statewide survey of how governments handle requests for public records found that police agencies invoked those laws to deny 10 of 25 requests made by employees of Pennsylvania newspapers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"new kensington's future" (Apr '14) Dec 19 Richard 32
Confederate flag Dec 12 Jones 1
Â“memories onlyÂ” of new kensington and local areas (Jan '10) Dec 10 Joby 1,759
"A Good Solid Place To Live In This World" (Oct '13) Dec 8 parsecsam 31
New Kensington Mafia (Sep '08) Dec 7 LaDLes 220
New Kensington, A.A.S.E. Little League Team 1961 (Nov '09) Nov '16 russellte 20
Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07) Nov '16 Parsecsam 9,874
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Springdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,285

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC