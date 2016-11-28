Laws keep most Pennsylvania police videos out of public view
Dash-cam videos have fueled a national debate on police policies and tactics, but in Pennsylvania those images remain largely out of sight, thanks to state laws that give law enforcement broad power to keep out of public view anything considered to be investigative material. A statewide survey of how governments handle requests for public records found that police agencies invoked those laws to deny 10 of 25 requests made by employees of Pennsylvania newspapers.
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"new kensington's future" (Apr '14)
|Dec 19
|Richard
|32
|Confederate flag
|Dec 12
|Jones
|1
|Â“memories onlyÂ” of new kensington and local areas (Jan '10)
|Dec 10
|Joby
|1,759
|"A Good Solid Place To Live In This World" (Oct '13)
|Dec 8
|parsecsam
|31
|New Kensington Mafia (Sep '08)
|Dec 7
|LaDLes
|220
|New Kensington, A.A.S.E. Little League Team 1961 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|russellte
|20
|Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|Parsecsam
|9,874
