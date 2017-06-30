Former Univision host accused of rape released on bond 24 MIN

Former Univision host accused of rape...

Former Univision host accused of rape released on bond

Alvarez-Real was accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in Springdale. He was arrested in Texas and held in the Dallas County jail in June.

