Cyclist dies after getting hit by a car in Springdale
The man, who's identity is unknown as of Saturday morning, was crossing the Thompson Street and Backus Avenue intersection on a bicycle when a Dodge Ram pickup struck him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Climate Changes, Southern States Will Suffer...
|3 min
|guest
|15
|Trump wants our voting history. All of us.
|5 min
|guest
|28
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|18 min
|Redd
|37,516
|Suddenlink
|26 min
|Rapboy
|2
|Feminist Magazine Demands White Women Abort The...
|38 min
|Bryan Howell
|12
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|41 min
|Katie
|65
|Woman brings weed into detention center
|41 min
|liberalsareabadjoke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC