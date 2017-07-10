Arkansas man dies in accident

An Arkansas man died Saturday and his passenger was injured when the car they were in hydroplaned and struck a tree. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Hunter Burris, 20, of Springdale, Ark., was driving a 2006 Chevrolet, westbound on Interstate Highway 40, about five miles east of Roland when, for an unknown reason he tapped his brakes.

