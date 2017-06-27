Women in Business: Jessica Elizabeth Flake Dearnley

Jessica Elizabeth Flake Dearnley Principal Broker, Partner, Executive Vice President Flake & Kelley Commercial Real Estate Northwest Springdale Residence : Fayetteville Education : B.A., psychology and creative writing, Carnegie Mellon University; M.B.A, finance and investments, University of Miami; master's, accounting, University of Arkansas Professional background : Dearnley joined Flake & Kelley in 2012 and was previously a consultant for Frost PLLC and Chambers Bank. Before that, she was chief operating officer for Midwest Mall Properties.

