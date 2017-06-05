Washington County Sheriff says more lockup space needed
The Washington County Detention Center needs a multimillion dollar expansion in the next few years, especially as Springdale city officials consider -- once again -- closing the city-run jail. The move by Springdale would mean a huge increase in costs to the county as the detention center saw an influx of inmates, Sheriff Tim Helder said.
