Tyson's chicken cams will be monitored for animal cruelty
Tyson's chicken cams will be monitored for animal cruelty A third party will watch the live stream to make sure the animals are treated well. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tNv49F Tyson Foods said Wednesday that it will open the video streams of its poultry farms to outside company to validate that no animal cruelty is taking place..
