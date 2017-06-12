Tyson recalls nearly 2.5M pounds of c...

Tyson recalls nearly 2.5M pounds of chicken products

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Tribune-Star

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to an unlabeled allergen. The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, says the recall was made after it was notified June 6 by a supplier that the bread crumbs Tyson received could contain milk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divorced men 3 min Guest 58
Do Mouse & the Slow Witted CCC Mod have the coj... 14 min guest 2
Does Families Inc. handle gender transitioning? 57 min the dude 14
Did Mouse go to Washigton or Alexandria. 59 min guest 5
Sick of blacks (Oct '15) 1 hr Elminster 33
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 36,961
For those having marital problems 3 hr guest 3
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC