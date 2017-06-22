Tyson Installs Video, Bird Welfare Assessments in Arkansas Poultry Operations

Tyson Foods has installed video cameras in key areas of its poultry operations and will test new ways to slaughter birds - not in response to previous "gotcha" moments but under a corporate philosophy that notes its role as a steward for millions of chickens, the company said. The Springdale, Arkansas-based meat producer last month hired its first chief sustainability officer and on Wednesday announced a series of animal well-being initiatives.

