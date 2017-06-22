Tyson Installs Video, Bird Welfare Assessments in Arkansas Poultry Operations
Tyson Foods has installed video cameras in key areas of its poultry operations and will test new ways to slaughter birds - not in response to previous "gotcha" moments but under a corporate philosophy that notes its role as a steward for millions of chickens, the company said. The Springdale, Arkansas-based meat producer last month hired its first chief sustainability officer and on Wednesday announced a series of animal well-being initiatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 min
|SSOB
|37,397
|In 151 days Trump told false or misleading clai...
|22 min
|District10
|44
|Muslim Woman Arrested For Setting Fire To Iowa ...
|35 min
|the truth is
|3
|Abortion
|44 min
|Guest
|50
|Liberals are Lying Hate and Violence Personified
|48 min
|the truth is
|15
|Democrats, Not Putin, Are Real Threat To America
|1 hr
|Pig Pen
|31
|bobby long
|1 hr
|cry baby
|10
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC