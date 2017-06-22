Tyson Installs Video, Bird Welfare As...

Tyson Installs Video, Bird Welfare Assessments in Arkansas Poultry Operations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Tyson Foods has installed video cameras in key areas of its poultry operations and will test new ways to slaughter birds - not in response to previous "gotcha" moments but under a corporate philosophy that notes its role as a steward for millions of chickens, the company said. The Springdale, Arkansas-based meat producer last month hired its first chief sustainability officer and on Wednesday announced a series of animal well-being initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 min SSOB 37,397
In 151 days Trump told false or misleading clai... 22 min District10 44
Muslim Woman Arrested For Setting Fire To Iowa ... 35 min the truth is 3
Abortion 44 min Guest 50
Liberals are Lying Hate and Violence Personified 48 min the truth is 15
Democrats, Not Putin, Are Real Threat To America 1 hr Pig Pen 31
bobby long 1 hr cry baby 10
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC