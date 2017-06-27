Two Arrested In Connection To Aggravated Assault In Springdale
Two people in Springdale are facing charges of aggravated robbery and accomplice to aggravated robbery in connection to an aggravated assault, according to a press release from Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.
