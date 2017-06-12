Springdale Man Sentenced In Sexual As...

Springdale Man Sentenced In Sexual Assault Case

Tuesday

A Springdale man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child will serve 10 years probation and 90 days in jail, according to Benton County Circuit Court documents. As part of his plea agreement, Custodio also must register as a sex offender and is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors.

Springdale, AR

