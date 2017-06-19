Springdale man pleads not guilty on murder charge
A Springdale man pleaded not guilty in Washington County Circuit Court today to a charge of first-degree murder related to a fatal stabbing last month. Police said they found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, at 2:06 a.m. on May 7 bleeding on the staircase at 1705 Lowell Road, Building C. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Regional Medical Center, Springdale, according to the report.
