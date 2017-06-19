Springdale man pleads innocent in fatal stabs
A Springdale man pleaded innocent in Washington County Circuit Court on Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder related to a stabbing last month. Police said they found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, at 2:06 a.m. May 7 bleeding on the staircase at 1705 Lowell Road, Building C. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Regional Medical Center, Springdale, according to the report.
