Springdale Man Headed To Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Possession

A Springdale man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a press release. James Dwayne Myers, 38, admitted to having a Remington 12-gauge shotgun when officers searched his home and found drugs and other weapons, the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Arkansas said in the release.

