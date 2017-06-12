Springdale Man Headed To Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Possession
A Springdale man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a press release. James Dwayne Myers, 38, admitted to having a Remington 12-gauge shotgun when officers searched his home and found drugs and other weapons, the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Arkansas said in the release.
