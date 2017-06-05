Slick rails cited in 2014 train wreck

Ron Sparks , chief of the Arkansas Missouri Railroad police, speaks to members of his staff as a firefighter carries a piece of emergency equipment after an accident involving an Arkansas & Missouri Railroad train on Oct. 16, 2014, south of West Fork. The same slick rails that stalled a sightseeing train prevented an assist train that crashed into it from stopping, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday on a 2014 accident.

