Rockline Reaches Safety Milestone at Arkansas Facility
Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized its Springdale, AR, manufacturing facility with an award for exceptional safety, achieving eight million safe work hours without a lost time accident. This impressive milestone puts Rockline Industries in elite company as this has only been achieved 10 other times since Arkansas began recognizing workplace safety in 1976.
