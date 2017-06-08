Restaurant news: Axis Lounge, Dot's N...

Restaurant news: Axis Lounge, Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken, MJ Pizzeria, and more

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

James, best known as the chef/owner of James at the Mill, got into the pizza business a few years ago when he opened the first MJ Pizzeria in Springdale. Now, he's planning to open a second location in Fayetteville, across from the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on Crossover Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Craig Rickert? 12 min The way of the fu... 6
Give Cosby a day in jail and move on 28 min wtf 1
Classic Conway 33 min Rose 1
Those sneaky little republican turds in the senate 37 min wtf 45
Divorced men 39 min Guest 51
Teams begging for $ at intersections 45 min BEGGIN FOR FUN 6
who are these campus cops 55 min guest 1
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC