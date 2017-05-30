Report cites slick rails in 2014 Arka...

Report cites slick rails in 2014 Arkansas train wreck

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Courier

A National Transportation Board report says the same slick rails that stalled a sightseeing train in 2014 prevented an assist train from stopping before crashing into it. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a fall foliage sightseeing train of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best lawyer in Jonesboro area 5 min Katie 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 17 min Question 36,601
Kim McKay 40 min Guest 12
strong arm appaliance repair (Jul '13) 1 hr Who else 34
Breaking: Global Warming Climate Model Complete... 4 hr Guest 22
Evidence that climate change is caused by man 4 hr Big Al 78
The Truth Behind Bilderberg 5 hr NowUKnow 1
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,718 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC