Police: Springdale Man Stole Guns, Suppressors From Shop

Thursday Jun 15

A Springdale man is accused of stealing several firearms and suppressors from a gun shop, according to a preliminary arrest report. Chad Sales, 31, was arrested Thursday in connection with commercial burglary; 51 counts of theft of property; theft of a credit/debit card; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

