Patents Awarded

Patents Awarded

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Patent 9,662,712 B2. Adherent Coating on Carbide and Ceramic Substrates. Issued to Wenping Jiang and Brett McAfee, both of Fayetteville; Mike Kimmel of Rogers; and Ajay P. Malshe of Springdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 24 min Reality Check 36,550
Globalists Plot Against Trump And Infowars At B... 58 min Thinking Americans 6
anal bleaching (Oct '11) 1 hr BNA2MEM 16
Keller's Chapel and Carriage Road (Feb '11) 1 hr bohabs 19
Evidence that climate change is caused by man 2 hr Guest 68
What's wrong with people these days 2 hr Needs a life pres... 1
Most popular concealed carry pistols 2 hr ushouldbe 17
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,500,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC